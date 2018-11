Around 3,050 illegal weapons were seized, say officials. (Representational)

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 28 Assembly elections, more than 16 lakh cases of property defacement have been registered, a poll official has said.

Between October 6 and November 6, around 32,000 non-bailable warrants were served, Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kantha Rao said on Thursday.

Around 3,050 illegal weapons were seized and around 2.5 lakh were collected during the same period.