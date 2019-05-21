Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah At Ministers Meet In BJP Office

The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

The Union Council of Ministers is meeting today at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office in New Delhi. The meeting is also being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The meeting comes ahead of a dinner party being hosted by Mr Shah in Delhi, which is also expected to double up as a strategy session - even though Sunday's exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP. Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted that the NDA will get full majority with seats ranging from 282 to 365. An aggregate of exit polls predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 302 seats and the Congress and its allies 122. A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government, as the elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Here are the live updates from the meeting of Union Council of Ministers at the BJP office in Delhi: