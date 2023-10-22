Ahead Of Dussehra, Chandrababu Naidu's Son Depicts Jagan Mohan Reddy As Ravan

Nara Lokesh alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy is running a destructive regime.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday took a dig at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and asked people to come to the streets on the occasion of Dussehra and burn papers as a way of protesting against the state government.

Nara Lokesh took to X, formerly Twitter, where he portrayed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan as Ravan.

"The country is cremating Ravanasur; let us cremate Jagannasur. Let us condemn the psychopath Jagannasur, who is running an anarchic and destructive regime. On October 23, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, take to the streets between 7 p.m. and 7.05 p.m. and burn papers written "Psycho Povli". Share that video and photo on social media. Let's celebrate this Dussehra festival as the victory of good Chandrababu over evil psycho Jagan," Nara Lokesh said on X.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivers judgment on the plea in the Skill Development scam case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi posted the anticipatory bail of Mr Naidu in the FibreNet Case for hearing on November 9.

Mr Naidu is currently in judicial custody.

On Saturday, Nara Lokesh had expressed confidence in forming a government in Andhra Pradesh and said that the TDP and Janasena Party will jointly win 160 out of 175 seats.

"TDP and Janasena Party will jointly win 160 out of 175 seats. The two parties have come together to end the anarchy of the Jagan government," he said.

