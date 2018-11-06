Ahead Of Diwali, Armies Of India And China Meet In Eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese soldiers held a border personnel's meet in eastern Ladakh ahead of Diwali

A border personnel meeting was held on Monday by Indian and Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Defence ministry spokesman, said that ceremonial border personnel's meet was held on the occasion of 'Diwali' at Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and Daulat Beg Oldi in Eastern Ladakh.

"The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier VK Purohit and Colonel SS Lamba and Chinese delegations by senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Colonel Song Zhang Li," Colonel Kalia said.

"The meeting was marked by lighting of traditional lamps by both the delegation leaders followed by their ceremonial address," said Colonel Kalia.

"Both sides highlighted peace, tranquillity and understanding on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). A cultural programme showcasing the vibrant Indian culture was held with traditional grandeur," said Colonel Kalia.