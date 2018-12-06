Government Examining British High Commission's Request For Consular Access To Christian Michel: Updates

Christian Michel is an accused in the Rs. 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, was allowed to sleep for only two hours between 4 am and 6 am on Wednesday. After 6 am, he was again questioned by officials of the Special Investigation Team of the CBI, they said. The 57-year-old has been sent to five day CBI custody.

Officials in the CBI said that Michel had an anxiety attack after he was brought to the CBI headquarters. After treatment, he was questioned about the money trail and identification of documents in the multi-crore rupee deal, sources said.

Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai on India's request after the court turned down his appeal.

Here are the updates on the story: