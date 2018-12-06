Government Examining British High Commission's Request For Consular Access To Christian Michel: Updates

New Delhi:
Christian Michel is an accused in the Rs. 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam.
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, was allowed to sleep for only two hours between 4 am and 6 am on Wednesday. After 6 am, he was again questioned by officials of the Special Investigation Team of the CBI, they said. The 57-year-old has been sent to five day CBI custody.
Officials in the CBI said that Michel had an anxiety attack after he was brought to the CBI headquarters. After treatment, he was questioned about the money trail and identification of documents in the multi-crore rupee deal, sources said.
Christian Michel was extradited from Dubai on India's request after the court turned down his appeal.
Here are the updates on the story:
Aljo K Joseph, who is the lawyer of Christian Michel, was removed by the Youth Congress.
Once his extradition was cleared by the UAE government, Michel was flown to India along with a CBI team led by Joint Director Sai Manohar. He landed at 22:35 pm on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from where he was taken into CBI custody after completion of formalities.
Escorted by a small convoy of police cars and bikes, he was taken to the CBI headquarters' lockup at the ground floor of the imposing 11-floor steel and glass building where he reached around 1:20 am on Wednesday.
He was taken to the Patiala House court around 4 pm Wednesday which sent him to five days CBI custody.
After treatment, he was questioned about the money trail and identification of documents in the multi-crore rupee deal, news agency PTI said quoting its sources.