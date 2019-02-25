AgustaWestland Accused Rajiv Saxena Gets Round-The-Clock Security Cover

Rajiv Saxena has been provided with three armed personnel.

On the recommendation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dubai based businessman and accused in the AgustaWestland case Rajiv Saxena was provided with round the clock security cover on Monday.

ANI had earlier reported that Rajiv Saxena had shown his willingness to turn approver in the case. As per sources, ED and Rajiv Saxena's counsel have given their consent for this move and they may move the court for approval in coming days.

Rajiv Saxena, who is already out on interim bail, was granted regular bail by the Patiala House Court after furnishing a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

While granting regular bail, Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed that Rajiv Saxena cannot leave the country without the permission of the court

In his bail plea, Rajiv Saxena had stated that he had been cooperative with the investigative agency and has been providing all necessary information to the investigation agency and therefore, he is not required for further custodial interrogation.

Rajiv Saxena's counsel senior advocate Geeta Luthra argued that he is seeking bail on medical grounds.

The bail plea stated that he is an extremely sick person with advanced terminal diseases. The applicant has coronary heart disease with four stents in his heart and hypertension.

"The applicant (Rajiv Saxena) also has advanced stage leukaemia (blood cancer) and is terminally ill. The applicant is suffering radiating back pain, numbness and heaviness in legs, neck pain and muscle spasms," the bail plea stated.

According to the government dossier, he was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India in the wee hours of January 31 in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.