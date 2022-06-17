'As Elder Brother...': BJP MP Varun Gandhi's Plea To Agnipath Protesters

The Pilibhit MP has often been taking a divergent view from the party on various issues.

As violent protests against the new armed forces recruitment scheme, Agnipath, flares up across several states, BJP Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi today expressed support to agitating Army aspirants while also requesting them to be patient and maintain "democratic decency". A soldier always puts the nation's interest first, and putting forth our demands by any damage to public property will be ethically wrong, he said in an appeal to the protesters to resort to non-violent methods of protest instead.

While acknowledging that their concerns regarding the Agnipath scheme are valid, he said that they need to convey their concerns to the government keeping in mind democratic decency. He advised them to convey their concerns to the Centre through a memorandum, social media, and peaceful marches. "A secure future is every young person's right. Justice will be done," he said on Twitter.

सैन्य अभ्यर्थियों के इस संघर्ष में मैं हर कदम पर उनके साथ खड़ा हूँ। आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि धैर्य से काम लें और ‘लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादा' बनाए रखते हुए अपने ज्ञापन विभिन्न माध्यमों से सरकार तक पहुँचाये। ‘सुरक्षित भविष्य' हर युवा का अधिकार है! न्याय होगा। https://t.co/gQU6BlB55i — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 17, 2022

He pointed out that the government has revised the age limit within just 24 hours of announcing the scheme. "This gives a lot of hope that the government will incorporate suitable changes," he said while appealing to them again with folded hands to fight for their rights, but peacefully and while maintaining harmony.

Mr Gandhi claimed he has interacted with thousands of young armed forces aspirants who sent him their concerns on the four-year service scheme through texts, letters, calls, and videos.

"I conveyed your grievances to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday. I hope that the result will be positive," he said.

"I know this is a very confusing situation for you but today I have come as an elder brother folding his hands in front of you to request something. Even the most difficult issues can be resolved through dialogue. Idealist and nationalist youth like you are the future of the country that's why expectations from you are also higher," he said.

He had earlier raised questions saying a government is elected for five years then why are youths being given four years to serve the nation.

The Pilibhit MP, who has often been taking a divergent view from the party on various issues, had earlier shared a video of youngsters expressing their concerns about the transformative scheme that the government had on Tuesday unveiled for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

At least one person has died and several others were injured as angry mobs set trains on fire and clashed with police in several states over the new military recruitment policy. The government has defended the scheme, calling it "transformative".

Over 150 trains have been affected - 110 trains have been cancelled while 47 have did not make it to their destinations since the protests erupted on Wednesday, according to the Railways. Trains have been set on fire at 11 places.

Top Union Ministers have assured young people that the new policy would be highly beneficial for them. In a tweet today, Home Minister Amit Shah said the recruitment process in the Army had been affected for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a sensitive decision by showing concern for the youth of the country.