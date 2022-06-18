Agnipath: KCR Blames Centre For Protester's Death, Pledges Help To Family

19-year-old Rakesh was killed when police fired at a mob that set trains on fire

Expressing shock over the death of a man during a protest against the Agnipath scheme for defence jobs, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to his family.

Nineteen-year-old Rakesh was killed in Telangana's Secunderabad yesterday as police fired at a mob that set trains on fire during a protest against the new short-term military recruitment scheme.

More than a dozen others were injured.

The Chief Minister expressed shock and grief over death of Rakesh, who was from Warangal, in the Railway Police firing, a release by his office said.

The Chief Minister's Office also announced that financial assistance of Rs 25 lakhs will be paid to the man's family and one of his family members will get a government job.

The Chief Minister blamed the centre's "wrong policies" for the youngster's death and stressed that the state government will protect the children of Telangana.

Telangana is among several states where protests have flared up over the past couple of days after the centre announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to defence services.