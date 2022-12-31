After WhatsApp Tweets Wrong Map Of India, Minister's Subtle Warning

Just hours after WhatsApp sent out a tweet publicising its livestream for New Year's Eve, Rajeev Chandrashekhar sent out the warning about the map

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took note of the wrong map almost immediately. (File)

New Delhi:

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar today had subtle warning for WhatsApp as the messaging platform, on its Twitter handle, posted a graphic that showed an incorrect map of India. 

In highlighting India on the globe, the map excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some Indian territories claimed by China.

In a "request" to WhatsApp to correct it, the minister said in a quote-tweet: "All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps."

Screenshot of the minister's tweet that quoted WhatsApp's graphic that carried a wrong map.

Mr Chandrasekhar tagged Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp among other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

It was within hours of WhatsApp sending out the tweet — publicising its multi-location livestream for New Year's Eve — that the minister noticed and addressed Meta around 4 pm.

The original tweet by WhatsApp had not been taken down yet, when this report was written at 5.30 pm.

Wrong depiction of India's territory can lead to a police case and the law provides for jail term too.

India has expressed displeasure earlier as well at companies and other bodies, even the World Health Organization, over using wrong maps, particularly over the depiction of Kashmir.

