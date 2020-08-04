After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Personal Attacks Made On Me: Aaditya Thackeray

This is dirty politics but I am keeping my calm: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray today lashed out at "dirty politics" over the Sushant Singh Rajput case after his name came up in speculative reports and in theories floating online.

In a statement in Marathi, he also asserted that it was "not a crime" to have "personal relationships" in the film industry.

"I am Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson and I want to say I will never do anything to harm the reputation of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family," he said in the impassioned statement.

Calling "politics over the dead" an assault on humanity, the 30-year-old strongly denied a "single connection" to the case involving the actor's death on June 14.

"This is dirty politics but I am keeping my calm. The Maharashtra government is fighting a battle against the coronavirus. Some people are unable to accept that we have had some victories, so they have started politicizing the Sushant Singh Rajput case," Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said.

"After Sushant Singh's suicide, personal attacks have been made on me and the Thackeray family. This is the outcome of opponents unable to digest our good work," he said.

This is the first time Aaditya Thackeray has responded to speculation dragging him into the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations.

Reports suggested that the Maharashtra government, specifically the Mumbai police, were trying to shield a politician connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused by the actor's family of transferring money from his account and mentally harassing him.

A photo of the state tourism minister with an actress went viral, with many claiming she was Rhea Chakraborty. The photo was actually of another actor.

"The film industry is an integral part of Mumbai. Several thousand livelihoods depend on this industry. I have personal relationships with some from the industry, it is not a crime," said Thackeray Junior.

Calling Sushant Singh's death "unfortunate and shocking", he said the Maharashtra police had a reputation internationally. "But those who don't believe in the law are making baseless allegations and trying to derail the investigation. Those making baseless allegations...if they have specific information, they should approach the police and it will be investigated," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a rising star of Hindi films, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been inquiring into allegations that the actor was suffering from depression and had felt sidelined because of cut-throat rivalries in the film industry.

Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended a CBI probe into the case. He said he had done so on a request from the actor's father KK Singh, who has accused the Mumbai Police of not reacting when he talked about a threat to his son's life months ago.

Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena reacted sharply to Nitish Kumar's call for a CBI inquiry. "What's the secret behind the urge for CBI to handle the case? Does CBI have no other job? If you feel this issue is related to Bihar politics, you have become insensitive. This case happened in Maharashtra, Maharashtra police is capable enough...Now they want CBI enquiry, next they will name CIA, then KGB, this could go on forever," said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The turf war between the Patna and Mumbai police intensified after a Bihar officer who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday was forced to quarantine.