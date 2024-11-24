After Stunning Win In Minority Stronghold, Assam BJP Eyes 5 Such Seats

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah celebrates as he wins Samaguri assembly by-election

After the by-election win in longtime Congress stronghold Samaguri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is eyeing for victories in five more minority-dominated seats in the next assembly election.

"Our focus is always on minority votes, but with appeasement to none and justice for all, which reflects Sabha Saath, Sabka Vikas. So we will continue to go to the minority areas seeking votes, but with a clear notion that we are not here to appease. We are here to provide you justice," Mr Sarma said.

"We won Karimganj in the Lok Sabha polls and in my assessment, it was the best result and most critical because in the context of Assam, nobody expected that the BJP will win the MP seat in Karimganj where 65 per cent people is religious minority," he said.

"The same thing has repeated in Samaguri and in the next assembly elections, we are going to repeat this in at least five constituencies. I have my pathway already defined and I know where to go and which constituency to go. We can't go everywhere in Assam as the situation is not right at the moment,: Mr Sarma said.

So far as Assam is concerned, Mr Sarma said the BJP has maintained its winning streak. The by-elections result is a big boost ahead of the assembly election in 2026.

The BJP won three seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won one each.

The most remarkable victory came in Samaguri, a Congress stronghold since 2001, where BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma unseated veteran Congress leader Rakibul Hussain's influence.

Mr Sarma defeated Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain by a staggering margin of 24,423 votes, garnering 81,160 votes compared to Mr Hussain's 56,737. This historic win signalled the BJP's growing foothold in regions long dominated by its rivals.