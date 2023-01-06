After Row, Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Takes Back 'No Names' Order

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau, which investigates cases against government officials, has withdrawn an order that said identities of those caught in decoy operations won't be revealed until they are found guilty by a court.

The bureau issued a one-line letter to all its officials on Friday, withdrawing the January 4 order that had sparked a controversy as the Opposition BJP claimed the "no names, no photos" order was meant to "shield the corrupt".

The Congress government then shielded Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was not in the know about the order by the police wing, which functions under the Home Ministry that he holds charge of.

Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, who had made the allegation, shared the new order with a sarcastic comment in Hindi: "Better late than never. The Chief Minister is not getting good advice from his dear advisors. Those who were citing some compliance of Supreme Court order have now taken it back."

The order was issued by senior police officer Hemant Priyadarshy shortly after getting taking charge as the bureau chief. He had said the order only follows guidelines of the Supreme court. The order said only the designation and department of the person caught in the case could be made public.

After a controversy, minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas defended Ashok Gehlot and said the order would be taken back.

"We don't agree with this order," he had told NDTV, "Ashok Gehlot, I am convinced, was not aware of this order. He is a seasoned politician. He understands the repercussions. They will have to take the order back... The Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate also reveal names."