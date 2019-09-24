After Rajasthan MLAs Quit, Mayawati Dissolves Party's State Committee

Six MLAs from Mayawati's party had joined the Congress. (File)

Maywati's Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday dissolved its Rajasthan working committee, days after all party MLAs from the state joined Congress.

"Based on the directions of BSP chief Mayawati, the Executive body of the party in Rajasthan has been dissolved," an official release by the party read.

Two national leaders of the party have been given the responsibility to look after party matters in the state.

"BSP chief Mayawati has directed National Co-ordinator Ramji Gautam and former Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali to oversee the proceedings in the state," the statement added.

