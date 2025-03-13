After PM Modi's Visit, US Vice-President, Top Officials To Be In India

US Vice President JD Vance will visit India this month as well as his two top officials -- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz -- sources said, bringing hope of strengthening ties in terms of security, trade and strategic ties.

JD Vance will arrive in Delhi later this month, while Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Waltz will be in India around March 15-18.

Mr Waltz is likely to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, one of India's premier geopolitical summits.

"Both sides would expand their collaboration in multiple sectors, so the visits are going to be very significant for both," said an official in charge of charting programmes for visiting dignitaries.

With India-US information sharing going up, it is expected that the visit of Ms Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence and NSA Waltz, the strategic partnership will deepen.

"The US has continuously been sharing intelligence on China and Pakistan with India. We hope that our bonds would deepen further," an official said.

The US, he added, regularly shares inputs regarding ISKP and terror related groups as far as Pakistan is concerned. "In terms of China also, they share crucial information," he added.

The visits gain in significance after the recent NATO meeting in Paris was held minus the US.

"After President Donald Trump escalated the tariff war, the US is getting isolated. Its allies are being forced to take stand against them. In this backdrop Washington is trying to consolidate its relationship with India," an official said.

"The US also needs India to be seen siding with them in their constant war with China so the visit in crucial," he added.

The high-profile visits follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, where key discussions took place with President Trump and other US leaders.

Officials claim these visits also signal Washington's deepening engagement with India across defence, intelligence, and economic sectors.

As per the National Security Council Secretariat, issues like Indo-Pacific security, trade collaborations, and counterterrorism efforts are primarily going to be on agenda when talks take place.

"India's growing influence in shaping global alliances and as its role as a crucial US partner in the evolving geopolitical order is going to a boost after these meetings," an official said.