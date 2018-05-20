After Pak Firing, BSF Let Loose Precision Rocket On Enemy Bunker Pakistan Rangers has gone on the defensive after the BSF kept the pressure on them with precision firing for the last three days

A rocket fired by the Border Security Force (BSF) flies towards its target New Delhi: Forward troops of the Border Security Force have responded in force to firing from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. A bunker-busting rocket fired by the BSF has also found its mark on the Pakistani side.



The paramilitary Pakistan Rangers that guards the border with India has now gone on the defensive after the BSF kept the pressure on them with precision firing for the last three days, people familiar with the matter said.



In a video released by the BSF, a rocket is seen flying towards its target -- a Pakistani bunker -- in great speed. The fast-moving projectile then hits the structure, resulting in a massive explosion, as seen in the black and white footage of what appears to be an infrared camera.



Pounded by the BSF's precision strikes, the Pakistan Rangers today contacted the BSF's Jammu formation and pleaded with them for a ceasefire, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.



The precision firing by the BSF for the last three days has inflicted heavy losses to the Pakistani forces, the people said.



"If they are targeting us, they are getting an appropriate reply. We were expecting such an incident because the harvesting season is over and once harvesting season gets over, they always do such mischief," BSF Inspector General Ram Awtar had said on Friday.



The BSF fired the rocket at the target in the highly strategic "Chicken Neck" area -- surrounded on three sides by Pakistani forces -- in Akhnoor, some 30 kilometres from Jammu.



Pakistani forces



, Devender Singh, was killed in Pakistani firing on May 15. His death took the number of people killed in over 700 incidents of Pakistani shelling along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) to 34, including 18 security personnel.



