After Orphans Called 'Daughters', Hate Preacher Zakir Naik Leaves Pak Event

Fugitive Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik's shocking behaviour at an orphanage during his visit to Pakistan has gone viral.

In a video shared by Pakistan-based researcher and journalist Usman Chaudhary, Zakir Naik was seen being greeted by orphaned girls on a stage before an official of the orphanage was about to present him with a welcome memento.

However, the Islamic hate preacher wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was seen leaving the stage in a hurry, while the girls looked on, puzzled.

Imtiaz Mahmood, an influential social media user based in the UK, in a post said Zakir Naik left the stage furious because the orphanage officials introduced the girls as "daughters".

"You cannot touch them or call them your daughters," Zakir Naik reportedly said, referring to them as "non-mahram".

Imtiaz Mahmood, explaining Zakir Naik's reaction, said the hate preacher's "argument is that these little girls are of marriageable age", due to which they cannot be introduced as his daughters.

In Islamic terms, while "haram" means something which is sacred or prohibited, "mahram", a word that comes from the word "haram", refers to a person who one can't marry - a father and a daughter, for example. So, a "non-mahram" refers only to a person who one can marry - or it is not "haram" to marry that person.

Zakir Naik walked out of the stage while the orphaned girls greeted him as he took offence to them being introduced as "daughters" since, according to him, they can be married off.

Zakir Naik met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. The hate preacher arrived in Pakistan on Monday at the invitation of the Pakistani government, amid tight security for his lecture series in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

India has called Zakir Naik's visit to Pakistan condemnable.

"We are not surprised that a fugitive from Indian justice has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable, but not surprising," an Indian government spokesperson said.

He has been living in Malaysia since fleeing India. On August 20, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his India visit said if sufficient evidence is presented in the case against Zakir Naik, Malaysia would not condone terrorism.

Zakir Naik is known for his inflammatory speeches that incited people. He runs a channel called PeaceTV, which is banned in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to its controversial content. Canada and the UK have denied entry to him.