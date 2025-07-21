After No-Show Today, Google, Meta Summoned Again By Probe Agency In Betting App Case

Tech giants Google and Meta have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) yet again, directing their representatives to appear before it on July 28. This comes after both companies failed to show up today, saying they needed time to collect relevant information and required documents in connection with a probe into illegal online betting and money laundering.

The ED is investigating allegations that several betting apps - already under scrutiny - were promoted through digital advertisements on platforms operated by Google and Meta. The agency suspects that the tech firms may have inadvertently played a role in enabling these apps by allowing them to run promotional content and by not adequately vetting advertisers.

According to officials, representatives from both companies were expected to submit documentation related to ad revenues, business dealings, and algorithmic placements involving the betting platforms. However, citing the need for more time to compile necessary materials, they failed to appear on the designated date. Consequently, the ED has now made it mandatory for them to present themselves with all relevant documents by July 28.

The probe is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and spans across multiple stakeholders, including app developers, media outlets, hawala operators, and celebrity endorsers. The agency is reportedly tracing financial trails and potential ad monetisation linked to these betting entities.

This is part of a broader crackdown by the ED, which began after evidence emerged of foreign-linked betting operations using Indian platforms for illegal transactions. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had earlier issued advisories warning digital platforms against airing betting-related ads, but violations reportedly continued, prompting further scrutiny.

So far, neither Google nor Meta has publicly commented on the summons or the investigation.

The July 28 appearance is likely to be critical as the ED examines whether the tech platforms had any awareness or control over the nature of the content they were monetising - and if any compliance gaps contributed to unlawful gains.