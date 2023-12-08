'It's Art, Culture And History': Philanthropist Sudha Murthy After Parliament Visit

Sudha Murthy's visit to Parliament came just a day after she met President Droupadi Murmu

Author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy visited the new Parliament building on Friday and said that it was "so beautiful". Ms Murthy added that she visited both--the new and the old -- buildings, adding she wanted to see them for a long time.

Speaking with the media outside the Parliament, she said, "It was a dream come true today. It is beautiful... It's art, culture, Indian history - everything is beautiful."

Sudha Murthy's visit to Parliament came just a day after she met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and shared her inspirational life journey with women entrepreneurs, educators, and students there.

The chairperson of the Infosys Foundation marked the beginning of an interactive session series called "Her Story" aimed at highlighting the life stories of women Padma awardees, who have left a lasting impact on society and the nation.

Ms Murty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2006 for her significant contributions to the field of social work.

The objective of the "Her Story" series was to motivate college students, with a particular emphasis on female students, to actively engage in these seminars.

"Each session of 'Her Story My Story' has been thoughtfully planned to correspond with the Padma recipients' skills and topics. We strive to engage a broad spectrum of audiences, ensuring that the impact of these experiences is felt far and wide," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

