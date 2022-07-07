After Long Hotel Stay, Rebel Sena MLA Returns Home, Takes Up Farming

Several videos have emerged online showing Mr Vanga, 40, working in the fields with his family.

With Eknath Shinde established as Maharashtra Chief Minister with a comfortable majority, most of the Shiv Sena MLAs in his camp have returned to their hometowns. One of them, Shrinivas Vanga, was seen working on his farm with his family.

Shrinivas Vanga, the MLA from Palghar, has paddy fields in Talasari, where he lives with his mother, wife and 14-year-old son.

The good monsoon in Palghar has helped farmers prepare for good harvest.

Mr Vanga said he joined the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray because the MLAs were disappointed with the alliance with Sharad Pawar's Nationalistic Congress Party and the Congress. "The NCP was calling the shots and we were shifting from the Hindutva ideology. Hence, I decided to go with CM Shinde but I still respect former CM Thackeray," Mr Vanga said.

"Even though the Chief Minister was Uddhavji, all the MLAs were angry because the government was running the NCP. That's why we had to do this," he said, adding that the rebels have immense respect for Mr Thackeray.