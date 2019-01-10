After Loan Waiver, Ashok Gehlot Announces More Sops For Rajasthan Farmers

Ashok Gehlot also announced pension for small and marginal farmers. (File)

Soon after the loan waiver, more sops are coming for farmers in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said power tariff for them will remain stable for the next five years.

He also announced pension for small and marginal farmers.

Addressing a farmers' rally in the state capital, in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Mr Gehlot also promised to set up a farmers commission soon to redress their grievances at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said the government will provide one lakh power connections to farmers by June this year, adding the government will help set up food processing units on agricultural land, and that there will be no need of land conversion of plots up to 10 hectares. The state government will also help arrange loans for the project, he said.

"We want to build strong ties with farmers. We will take more initiatives depending on the feedback we receive from them," he added.

"As mentioned in the manifesto, pensions will soon be given to small and marginal farmers," Mr Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of not releasing timely funds. "With the Centre delaying the funds, we shall give Rs 1,000 crore to ensure that farmers' dues are paid on time."

Hitting out at the opposition BJP, Mr Gehlot said the party has a fascist and anti-democratic mindset and can go to any extent to retain power.

"They came to power by making false promises. The previous Vasundhara Raje government neglected work. Those who voted for BJP had felt cheated. The BJP again seems busy in diverting people's attention from core issues by making personal attacks on Rahul Gandhi and his family," said Mr Gehlot.