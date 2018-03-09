After Khalistani Terrorist Row, India Says Jaspal Atwal Had Valid Visa

All procedures were followed in giving him visa, said Raveesh Kumar, the foreign ministry spokesman, adding that Jaspal Atwal had travelled to India before on three occasions.
"India has policy of outreach to diaspora, including to misguided elements who have since given up on earlier views, revised their views," said Mr Kumar.
Last month, the foreign ministry had said it was trying to find out how Jaspal Atwal was allowed into India.
"I cannot immediately say how that happened. There are different ways of people coming into India, whether you are an Indian national, or OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card holder. We are ascertaining details from our mission," Mr Kumar had told reporters on February 22.
Jaspal Atwal was a Sikh separatist active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation when he was convicted of trying to kill then Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu in Vancouver in 1986, and was sentenced to 20 years.
Last month during Mr Trudeau's visit to India, Jaspal Atwal was seen in photographs standing with PM Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau and Canadian minister Amarjeet Sohi in the Mumbai event. Amid the outrage that followed, his invite to another official dinner in Delhi was cancelled by the Canadian High Commissioner.
Yesterday, Jaspal Atwal issued a statement, apologising for "embarrassing Canada and India". "I am sorry for any embarrassment this matter has caused to Canada, India, my community and my family," he said.