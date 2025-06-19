After Iran, India To Evacuate Citizens From Israel Amid Conflict

India has decided to begin evacuation operations for its citizens in Israel, which is now embroiled in hostilities with Iran. In a statement today, the government said under 'Operation Sindhu" their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv will make arrangements for the evacuation.

"All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," the statement read.

The Embassy also reiterated its earlier advisories urging Indians to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

The government's decision came hours after the first batch of Indians - all of them students - from Iran landed in Delhi.

Overnight on Wednesday, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of airstrikes deep inside Iranian territory, targeting nuclear infrastructure, missile production sites, and air defence systems. Strikes were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Kermanshah.

The Israel military said they have neutralised the Arak heavy water reactor and a facility associated with nuclear weapons development near Natanz. Already, Israeli airstrikes have taken out multiple senior Iranian military figures, nuclear scientists and nuclear infrastructure across Iran.