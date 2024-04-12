After Indian Student Deaths In US, Government Explains Steps Taken

The US remains a favoured destination for Indian students to pursue higher education

The government has stepped up student outreach in the US to guide and reassure Indian and Indian-origin students following the deaths of some students in recent times, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who moved to the US in 2023 for a Master's at Cleveland State University, was found dead earlier this week. This incident marks yet another episode in a concerning trend of deaths involving Indian and Indian-origin students in the US.

"There have been some unfortunate incidents resulting in the deaths of Indian students in the US. These cases are under investigation. The embassy and consulates have extended all possible assistance," the MEA said today.

"Such cases have been appropriately taken up with the US authorities to seek justice. We have also stepped up our student outreach to provide guidance and to reassure them of the support of the embassy and consulates at all times," the MEA said.

Since January this year, eleven Indian and Indian-origin students have died in the US.

The US remains a favoured destination for Indian students looking to pursue higher education. According to the US, over 2.6 lakh Indian students came to the country in the 2022-2023 academic session. This was a 35 per cent jump from the previous session.