Watch: After Gandhi, PM Modi Alone Gets People's Sentiments, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the release of a book (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the sentiments of the masses, asserting he directly connects with people who in turn trust him.

Speaking at the release of the book, The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, Singh heaped praise on the prime minister's governance and organisational capabilities and said he has no parallel in contemporary politics.

He has made the BJP a "poll-winning machine" with his innovations, without compromising on ideology, Mr Singh said.

The BJP's ideology and political events may have contributed to the party's "invincible" journey in the last eight years, but Modi's strategy in taking this concept to people and winning their trust is without a parallel, he said.

Whatever work he was assigned by the RSS and the BJP, PM Modi carried it out and delivered more than expectations, he said, adding that there has been no other leader like him in independent India.

The former party president praised PM Modi's innovative approach and the changes he effected in the traditional mode of functioning.

महात्मा गांधी के बाद इस देश के जनमानस की मनोदशा समझने वाला यदि कोई इकलौता नेता है तो उसका नाम है श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी।



मोदीजी जनता से सीधे जुड़ते है, वे जनता को समझते है और जनता उन पर भरोसा करती है। देश की नब्ज को भलि भांति समझना ही उनकी सांगठनिक कौशल की आत्मा है। pic.twitter.com/gLjaPHq7L6 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 29, 2022

He cited surveys to assert that PM Modi's enduring popularity has left not only Indian but also global leaders behind. While anti-incumbency is often counted as a factor against those in power for long, people have not got tired of the prime minister, he said.

Even political analysts say that those, an apparent reference to opposition parties, thinking beyond PM Modi should focus on post-2029 period. The next Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024.

"Such is his rare personality and organisational skills, I believe it is not possible without divine capability," he said.

"Breaking the boundaries of caste and community, he has created a model which I say has no counter. Some people are looking for a counter but have not found it," he said, in a pointer to the BJP's rivals.

"I believe after Mahatma Gandhi if there is any single leader who could understand the sentiments of the masses of the country, then his name is Narendra Modi. I have no hesitation in saying so," he said.

PM Modi's courage in taking quick and tough decisions has expanded his "iconic" status among people as he has always practised ground politics and understands people's sentiments and their challenges, Singh said.

Noting that the book, which has been written by seasoned journalist Ajay Singh, currently the press secretary to the President of India, highlights his unparalleled organisational ability and leadership skills besides his ability to connect with people, Singh said "Modi hai to mumkin hai" is not merely a slogan but a fact.

PM Modi has created a structure in which the party's organisation and the government are on the same page and have no differences, he said.

Noting the BJP's rise since PM Modi's arrival as its preeminent leader in 2014, he said the party's base has been expanding since.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said many books have been written on PM Modi but "'this is the best one" to understand him.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said PM Modi had transcended caste and regional boundaries and has reestablished personal and political morality. He has started a new era by engaging continuously in dialogue with people in his politics of development, Sinha said.

Due to PM Modi's policies, Jammu and Kashmir is now able to compete with developed states, he said and noted a terrorist hotbed like Tral in the Valley saw the participation of thousands of people holding the national flag at a recent event.