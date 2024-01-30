After Flag Row, Trouble Over Board Naming VD Savarkar In Karnataka

The workers argued that VD Savarkar's name board was installed with the approval of the panchayat,

Another controversy has engulfed Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on the heels of the Mandya flag controversy. This involved the removal of a right wing flag and a board bearing the name of right wing icon VD Savarkar. A protest took place over the removal in Bhatkal's Tenginagundi today and the local BJP workers and panchayat members got into an altercation with panchayat officials.

The workers argued that VD Savarkar's name board was installed with the approval of the panchayat, and they protested against the removal of the flagpole with the right wing flags.

The officials claimed that no permission was sought from the gram panchayat.

"Don't think we are sitting quiet. We have permission. Is it a Pakistan flag that we put up? Who gave you the order to raze this?" said one of the angry villagers.

The Zilla Panchayat chief, along with senior authorities, decided to issue notices for all such structures built in the area under the panchayat. They will be allowed to stay only if they have the necessary permissions from local administration or local taluks.

If the mandatory documents are not produced within 15 days, the structures will be razed.

"We have decided to issue notices to all such structures in that panchayat. If they have the necessary permissions from local administration or local taluks, they will be considered.

Otherwise, 15 days time will be given to produce documents. If not, unauthorised structures and nameboards will be removed," said Ishwar Kumar, the chief of Zilla Parishad.



Last week, a saffron Hanuman flag hoisted by a local religious organisation, was taken down leading to huge row in the village of Keragodu and nearby areas of Mandya district.

It led to widespread protests that escalated into a political conflict between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) of HD Kumaraswamy.

The flag was funded and set up by a section of villagers near a temple. Reports indicated the BJP and JDS were also involved.

But many people held protests and complained to the district administration, which later removed the flag.