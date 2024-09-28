After Firings, Robbery In Delhi; Bike Borne Men Loot Gold Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Officials said they have started an investigation on the basis of CCTV footage (Representational)

After three firing incidents in 24 hours, Delhi has seen a major incident of robbery with 4 kg of gold worth over Rs 3.5 crore being stolen.

Police officials said a gold merchant from central Delhi's Karol Bagh got off an auto in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh when he was waylaid by men on a bike on Friday night. Approximately 4 kg of gold was looted from him, valued at over Rs 3.5 crore.

Officials said they have started an investigation on the basis of CCTV footage.