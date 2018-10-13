After Cyclone, Now Rush In Odisha To Name Newborns Titli

Cyclone Titli with widespread rains hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, killing nine, on October 11. (File)

Several newborns in Odisha are being rechristened under one name these days -- similar to that of the recent deadly cyclone that battered the state.

A lot of families in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh have named their newborn daughters "Titli" who were born before or during the severe storm of the same name.

Cyclone Titli packing winds of up to 150 kmph and widespread rains hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh killing nine people on October 11. About 3 lakh people were evacuated from five coastal districts, a day before the cyclone made landfall.

Twenty-year-old A Allemma of Paradip, who gave birth to twins at the sub-divisional hospital in Chhatrapur on October 11 when the cyclone made landfall at Palasa, wants to name the newborns "Titli" which means butterfly.

Similarly, Bimla Das of Plurugada also chose the same name for her daughter, who was born at the sub-divisional hospital.

At the community health centre in Aska, nine baby girls were born between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

"We have decided to name the babies which were delivered after Wednesday midnight as Titli," said Mohan Barik, the gynecology specialist of the hospital.

Gitanjali Gouda of Kalasuta delivered her daughter around 2:10am on Wednesday and was glad with the choice of the name, he added.

At the health centre in Hinjili, 21-year-old Manjari Jena also chose "Titli" for her girl who was born at 12:55am on October 12, sources said.