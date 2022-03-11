After Congress' Poll Debacle, Senior 'Dissident' Leaders Meet

Senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari arrive at the home of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A day after Congress' latest poll defeats, "dissident" leaders met at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's home this evening.

Former Union Ministers Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari were seen arriving at Mr Azad's home in Delhi for the meeting.

The Congress yesterday lost Punjab, one of the last big states it ruled, to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party also put up a weak show in states where it had hoped for a fighting chance at a comeback - Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Uttar Pradesh, India's most politically vital state, the Congress failed to make any impact despite a high-voltage campaign led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party's decimation has revived calls within the party for a leadership change and a complete overhaul, especially by members of the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissident" leaders who had written to party president Sonia Gandhi two years ago.