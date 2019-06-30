After Bal Thackeray Movie, Shiv Sena Leader's Next Project: 26/11 Film

Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Sanjay Raut has earlier produced a Marathi film on Bal Thackeray. (FILE)

Shiv Sena lawmaker and filmmaker Sanjay Raut, who has earlier produced a Marathi film on Bal Thackeray, is planning to come up with a film on the untold stories of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

The film is expected to be in the Marathi language.

Mr Raut talked about the future project to news agency ANI at Panaji.

Apart from the film, the filmmaker also plans to come up with a second edition of the biopic "Thackeray", and a film on trade union leader George Fernandes.

