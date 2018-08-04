After Assam Citizens' List, Manipur Ups Vigilance To Stop Migration

Chief Minister N Biren Singh most of the persons whose names are not in NRC will try to come to the state

In compliance with the Union Home Minister's directive, the Manipur government has stepped up vigilance against persons who will be displaced in Assam following the NRC's publication, officials said on Saturday.

Director General of Police LM Khaute, has instructed police stations in the border districts to screen all suspicious persons entering Manipur.

"All police stations in this district are alerted. We have formed five teams to be on the lookout of suspicious persons entering or leaving Manipur," S Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police or border district Tengoupal, said.

The police are handicapped by non-availability of modern gadgets with the result that the Aadhaar cards and other documents cannot be examined to see if they are genuine.

"Day and night, police are patrolling the routes the migrants may use. Some boats are used to patrol along the Jiri river," Moirangthem Mobi, Superintendent of Police of Jiribam district bordering Silchar district in Assam, said.

Advertisement

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds home portfolio, said most of the persons whose names cannot be included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam will try to come to Manipur.

He had already instructed the Jiribam Police to be on alert and additional forces had been rushed.

Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System have also started checking persons who are entering Manipur.

Recently, police dismantled over ten bamboo bridges across the Jiri river used by the illegal migrants while sneaking into Manipur.