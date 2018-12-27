After Akhilesh Yadav's Hurtful Hint For UP, Congress Replies: 10 Points

Akhilesh Yadav's party's MLA was not included in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

New Delhi: After Akhilesh Yadav's not-very-subtle hint about repercussions on Uttar Pradesh of his Samajwadi Party's lone lawmaker being left out of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, the Congress today said it would try and sort out differences between the two parties. The people want both parties to fight the 2019 elections together, said Congress leader Raj Babbar. Akhilesh Yadav had taken aim at the Congress in Delhi on Wednesday.