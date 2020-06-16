After 3 Indian Soldiers Killed In Clashes, China's Aggressive Claims

Soldiers from both sides disengaged after midnight (Representational)

After three Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, China accused India of "provocative attacks leading to severe clashes and casualties".

Beijing's mouthpiece Global Times quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theater Command spokesperson as saying on Tuesday that "Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties."

The clashes mark a giant escalation after efforts to defuse weeks of tension at the border with China. India retaliated in last night's face-off and there were casualties on both sides, said the army.

Army sources say the soldiers were not shot but were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. The clashes erupted just as the Chinese troops were getting ready to move away from a location per agreement reached in talks.

Sources say the Colonel was assaulted with batons and stones and Indian soldiers retaliated in close unarmed combat.

The assault lasted for several hours. Soldiers from both sides disengaged after midnight.

Major generals from both sides were in talks to de-conflict situation at Patrol Point 14 in Galwan River region, said an army statement this morning.

There has been "significant" number of Chinese casualties. But the only acknowledgement of casualties on the Chinese side so far has come from the editor of Global Times. "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak. China doesn't want to have a clash with India, but we don't fear it," tweeted Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Global Times.