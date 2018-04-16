After 10 Days, Surat Police Seek Help To Identify Raped, Murdered Child

The body of the child, covered in more than 80 injuries, was found on April 6, in a desolate area of the city near a cricket ground. The police suspect that she belongs to one of the many migrant families from Bengal or Odisha, who come to work in the city.
The police said they are taking the help from other states to solve the case quickly. "We have already taken DNA samples to fix the identity of the deceased," said city police chief Satish Sharma.
So far, 8,000 complaints about missing children from across Gujarat and the neighbouring states have been scanned. The police have also conducted a door-to-door survey in an 1.5 km radius area from the spot where the body was found.
Sources said the child might have been tortured for a week. Wooden objects were inserted in her private parts. It is suspected that the crime was committed elsewhere. The body was dumped near the stadium to avoid detection. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned for clues.