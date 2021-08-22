Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Air Force Special Flight From Kabul Expected To Land Near Delhi, Say Sources

Flights carrying Indians evacuated from Kabul landed in Delhi from Dushanbe and Doha.

Two flights carrying Indians evacuated from Kabul landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha this morning. A third special repatriation flight by the Indian Air Force - carrying 168 passengers, including 107 Indians - is on its way to Delhi from Kabul.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted pictures of the evacuation efforts on Twitter.

In a string of tweets earlier, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, posted details of the evacuation efforts. He also posted a short video clip where the evacuees can be seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Sources said on Saturday morning the government is trying to bring as many Indians as possible into the airport at Kabul to keep them safe while it works out the evacuation logistics.

India has evacuated all embassy staff but an estimated 1,000 citizens remain in several Afghan cities and ascertaining their location and condition is proving to be a challenge, the Home Ministry has said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan Sunday, after President Ashraf Ghani fled and the group walked into Kabul with no opposition. This was after a staggeringly fast rout of major cities, after two decades of war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Afghanistan-Taliban crisis:

Aug 22, 2021 07:54 (IST) Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

Aug 22, 2021 07:50 (IST) The Air India 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan!

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.

Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe.

More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 - Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021