3 Sniffer Dogs Guarding India's Kabul Embassy Among Those Evacuated

Three sniffer dogs deployed to guard India's Kabul embassy were among the evacuees who returned to the country on Tuesday.
The three dogs -- Maya, Ruby and Bobby -- landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Tuesday with a contingent of 99 commandos of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), news agency ANI reported.
The dogs were part of the 150-strong ITBP force stationed at the Indian embassy in Kabul, ANI said.
India has evacuated around 150 citizens from the war-torn country since the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday. The evacuation process was described as a “difficult and complicated” exercise by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.
An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying about 120 Indian officials landed in Delhi after a halt in Gujarat's Jamnagar yesterday.
Earlier, about 45 Indians, including embassy staff, were evacuated on Monday.
With inputs from ANI