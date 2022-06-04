Body Spray Ads With 'Rape Jokes' Face Watchdog's Action

The ads are being broadcast on Sony Liv during the first Test match between England vs New Zealand.

Responding to growing outrage over an advertisement by Layer'r Shot, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has stated that the ad is in "serious breach" of their code and against public interest.

After several users tagged the ASCI on Twitter asking them to "take it off the air", the self-regulatory organisation wrote, "Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation."

Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation. — ASCI (@ascionline) June 3, 2022

Layer'r Shot has received tremendous backlash online over the two advertisements for their body spray. Both videos feature a group of men and a woman, first in a room and the another in a grocery store. The men talk about taking a "shot" at the woman, a pun deemed distasteful and "disgusting" by several viewers.

If this doesn't fall under "indecent representation of women" under the guidelines, let us just resign to the fact that in this country, everything can be passed of saying "chill maar, halke mein le". @ascionline care a little? https://t.co/q2cvQrPC6G — Sagarika Chakraborty (@me_sagarika) June 3, 2022

A user wrote, "@ascionline this is just too bad and disgusting. And triggering. Please make sure these are pulled off air. #asci #Ads."

Another user asked how ads "that make light of gang rapes be allowed?"

Casual gangrape jokes in an ad @ascionline . How do ads like these even get made in the first place ? https://t.co/83PIwHgmN1 — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) June 3, 2022

