Adani's Mundra Port Anchors Container Ship The Size Of '4 Football Fields'

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said its Mundra Port in Gujarat has anchored one of the longest container ships in the world. - MV MSC Hamburg.

The vessel's dimensions - 399 meters long and 54 meters wide - equals the size of four football fields.

The historic event took place in the same month when the Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Adani International Container Terminal Pvt Ltd.'s joint venture completed ten years.

MSC Hamburg, which was built in 2015, has a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEU.

APSEZ "The Mundra Marine Team ensured and facilitated accurate predictions for the clearance required to berth the ship safely by factoring in all the complex conditions of the vessel and live weather conditions," the APSEZ said.