Adani Group's Revenue Goes Up By 7%, Gautam Adani Announces Big Capex Plan

The Adani Group reported a 7% growth in consolidated revenues for the financial year ending March 2025. Chairman Gautam Adani outlined an ambitious investment roadmap of $15-20 billion annually over the next five years.

Speaking at the group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, Mr Adani described the planned capital expenditure as a “record-breaking move” aimed at building India's infrastructure and supporting long-term national development.

“Our objective is to create new possibilities, serve our nation's destiny and build valuation, brick by brick. These are not just investments in our group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India's infrastructure,” Mr Adani said.

During FY25, the group posted total revenues of Rs 2,71,664 crore and an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 89,806 crore. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained stable at 2.6x, reflecting a healthy financial position, Mr Adani said.

The Chairman also highlighted the major achievements reported across the group companies. Adani Power generated over 100 billion units of electricity during the year, a milestone not matched by any private sector player in the country, Mr Adani said. The company is heading towards a 31-GW power generation capacity target by 2030.

Adani Green Energy is building “the world's largest renewable energy park” in Khavda, Gujarat, which is so vast that it is visible from space, the business tycoon outlined. The company is aiming for 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and expects to reach 100 GW when including thermal and pumped hydro capacities.

Adani Energy Solutions secured transmission orders worth nearly Rs 44,000 crore, while Adani New Industries continues to scale up production of solar modules and electrolysers. By the next financial year, it expects to commission a 10-GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility.

Adani Ports recorded a throughput of 450 million metric tonnes of cargo — the highest ever for the group.

On the aviation front, Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers during the year. It also conducted a successful test flight at the greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport, which is set to open later this year.

With a planned capacity of 90 million passengers annually, it is expected to secure a 35% share of India's airport passenger traffic.

In the cement sector, Gautam Adani said that the group crossed the 100-MTPA mark, achieving 72% of its FY28 target to double its capacity to 140 MTPA, following the acquisition of Holcim's India operations.

Other milestones included the deployment of Adani Defence drones in Operation Sindoor and the growth of Adani Total Gas, which now serves one million PNG customers and operates 3,400 EV charging stations across 22 states.

Describing the Dharavi redevelopment initiative as the group's most transformative project, Mr Adani said over a million residents would benefit from it.

As part of its community outreach efforts, the Adani Group collaborated with ISKCON to launch the Mahaprasad Seva during the Maha Kumbh 2025, providing free meals to lakhs of devotees.

Gautam Adani also acknowledged India's strong economic performance in a challenging global environment. He said that the economy outperformed other major countries, attributing this progress to the combined efforts of the Central and state governments.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)