Adani Group Says Sri Lanka Wind Power Projects Not Cancelled, Denies Reports

The Adani Group's wind power projects in Sri Lanka have not been cancelled, a company spokesperson said today, after some reports said the projects have been scrapped.

Reports that Adani Group's 484 megawatt (MW) wind power projects in Sri Lanka's northern Mannar and Pooneryn districts have been cancelled are false and misleading, the spokesperson.

"We categorically state that the project has not been cancelled," the spokesperson.

Sri Lanka's cabinet's decision on January 2 to reevaluate tariff approved in May 2024 is part of a standard review process, particularly with a new government, to ensure that the terms align with their current priorities and energy policies, the spokesperson said.

The Adani Group remains committed to investing $1 billion in Sri Lanka's green energy sector, the spokesperson said.

Sri Lanka suffered from crippling power blackouts and fuel shortages during an economic crisis in 2022. The island nation has been trying to fast-track renewable energy projects to hedge against surges in imported fuel costs.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)