Adani Green Energy Surpasses Record 12,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity

Adani Green Energy, which is Adani Group's renewable energy vertical, on Friday said it has surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio.

The Adani Group, while making the announcement, asserted it is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark.

Adani Green Energy's 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity, the company said in a statement.

The milestone, the company said, underscores its commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable and reliable power by 2030.

The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Adani Green Energy is coming up with world's largest renewable energy plant (30,000 MW) at Khavda, Gujarat.

It is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. It is being built across 538 sq kms. Once complete, it will be the planet's largest power plant across all energy sources. Adani Green Energy has operationalized cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far.

"The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL's commitment to India's goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," the company statement added.

"Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. and the robust supply chain of our strategic partners." the statement added.

Adani Green Energy develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. It currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 12.2 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India, but globally it has gained momentum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)