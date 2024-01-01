Adani Energy Solutions Wins Prestigious Global Sustainability Leadership Award

The award committee recognized Adani Energy Solutions or AESL for its innovative solutions

Adani Energy Solutions Limited has been awarded the 'Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023' under the 'Best Overall Sustainable Performance' category by the World Sustainability Congress at Mauritius. The award recognised the transmission and distribution company's commitment to sustainable practices and its major contributions to a greener future as a leading innovator in the power sector.

The award is given annually to organisations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in sustainability. The award committee recognized Adani Energy Solutions or AESL for its innovative solutions, commitment to reducing environmental impact, and dedication to promoting sustainable practices.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director of AESL. "This recognition validates our efforts in driving sustainability and motivates us to continue our work towards a greener and more sustainable future."

AESL has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, developing solutions that not only benefit the environment but also contribute to economic growth and social development. The company's sustainable practices have set a benchmark in the industry, inspiring others to follow suit.

AESL is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, the company serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

