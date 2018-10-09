Actor Vikram Chatterjee To Be Tried In Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Court

Vikram Chatterjee was driving Sonika Chauhan home after a party when his car hit a pavement and flipped.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee plea for relief in model and TV host Sonika Chauhan's death in a car crash last year has been rejected by a Kolkata court. The court said there was enough evidence to frame charges against him.

At a hearing at Alipore additional district judge's court on Wednesday, Sonika's parents, who was 28 when she died, expressed hope the case would go to trial.

"Vikram Chatterjee has filed for his discharge. We expect a speedy trial," said the Ms Chauhan family lawyer, Sanjay Basu.

Mr Chatterjee was driving Ms Chauhan home after a party when their car hit a pavement and flipped. In the charge-sheet, Vikram Chatterjee has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On September 28, Vikram Chatterjee's lawyers had sought relief for the actor as they told the court that no alcohol was found in his blood tests.

Soon after Ms Chauhan's death, Mr Chatterjee told reporters he was neither drunk nor speeding, contesting claims by her friends that he had consumed alcohol before offering to drop her home.

The car was travelling at between 95 and 105 kmph, according to carmakers Toyota's report to the police.

As they were going down Rashbehari Avenue in south Kolkata around 3.30 am, the car Mr Chatterjee was driving crashed into a divider in the middle of the road and then into a lamp post on the other side of the road. A severely injured Sonika and Mr Chatterjee were rushed to hospital where she died.

The actor is currently playing the male lead on a popular TV show.