Actor Vijay's Party To Hold Protest Against Waqf Bill In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil superstar Vijay, has announced a statewide protest on Friday, demanding the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The announcement comes in the wake of growing opposition to the controversial Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha during the early hours of Thursday after a 12-hour debate.

According to party sources, TVK has planned demonstrations in all district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay has reportedly instructed all district secretaries to coordinate and organise the protests effectively to ensure maximum public participation.

Vijay on Thursday dubbed the Waqf bill passed by the Lok Sabha "anti-democratic" and demanded that it be taken back and if this demand was not met, his party would join forces with Muslims in their "Waqf rights legal struggle."

The bill that has been adopted in the lower house of Parliament has "once again put a question mark over the dignity of the Constitution and secular Indian democracy's basic principles," Vijay alleged in a statement, hitting out at the BJP.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025 has triggered widespread political backlash.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 members voting in favor and 232 opposing it.

Despite the strong resistance from the opposition, all amendments proposed were rejected through voice votes.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) defended the Bill, asserting that it was aimed at empowering minority communities, opposition parties slammed it as "anti-Muslim" and accused the government of undermining secular values.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, however, maintained that minorities in India are well-protected.

"There is no place in the world safer than India for minorities. They are protected because the majority in India is completely secular," Union Minister Rijiju said during the debate.

The controversy has continued to escalate, with several state governments and political parties indicating plans to challenge the legislation through legal and democratic means.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had earlier announced that the DMK would approach the Supreme Court to contest the Bill.

Vijay's TVK, though relatively new on the political scene, has been gaining traction.

The party was officially launched on February 2, 2024, with a mission to "combat corruption and oppose divisive politics".

Although Vijay chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Earlier, Vijay has also made it clear that TVK will only forge alliances with parties that recognise his leadership, signaling his clear ambition to contest for the Chief Minister's post in the 2026 Assembly elections.

With protests planned across the state and legal battles looming, the political debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to intensify further in the coming days.