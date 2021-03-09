Upset Over Seats, Actor Vijayakanth's DMDK Quits AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Actor Vijaykanth's party DMDK has walked out of the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

In a setback to the AIADMK-BJP combine in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijayakanth's DMDK has walked out of the alliance ahead of the state polls next month.

After three rounds of discussions, the AIADMK "refused to allot the numbers that were sought," the party said.

Assembly polls will be held in the southern state in a single phase on April 6; results will be out on May 2.

This is the first state election for the ruling AIADMK since the death of its charismatic and powerful leader J Jayalalithaa. The opposition DMK-Congress swept the 2019 national election; it's hopeful of a "big win" in the state polls too.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK-BJP alliance had suffered a near rout losing 38 of the 39 seats in the state. The BJP - optimistic about expanding its footprint in the southern states - had lost all five seats it contested.

Last week, the AIADMK allotted 20 of 234 seats to its ally BJP, three less than the 23 seats allotted to the other regional ally - PMK.

This was hours after the ruling party also announced its first list of six candidates that included top leaders including Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam. Mr Palaniswami, who continues to be the party's face in the state elections, will contest from Edappadi constituency, while Mr Panneerselvam will contest from Bodinayakanur.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK had won 37 of the state's 39 seats, with 44.3 per cent votes. With only 5.1 per cent votes, Vijayakanth had failed to win a single seat.

Ahead of 2019 national elections, the state's main opposition party, the DMK, had claimed that the DMDK had approached it seeking a better deal.

Among other key challengers in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) will face its first state elections. On Monday, the MKM had announced contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats.

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has tied up with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for the state polls.

Elections will also be held in three other states - Kerala, West Bengal, Assam - and a union territory - Puducherry - from March 27.

More than 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said last month. This is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after the Bihar election.