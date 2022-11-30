Liger's Vijay Deverakonda Spends The Day With Enforcement Directorate

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger did not do well and consensus among critics gave it a flop status

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate since 8 am today over the source of investment for his film, Liger, people familiar with the matter said.

Liger was the Telugu actor's Hindi debut. It was made reportedly with a budget of some Rs 100 crore. The film, which also stars American boxing legend, Mike Tyson, did not do well and the consensus among critics gave it a flop status.

Liger producer Charmme Kaur was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on November 17 over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA, which looks at cross-border transactions.