Actor Trisha Reacts To 'Vulgar' Comments By AIADMK Member

Popular star Trisha has said she would initiate legal action against derogatory and vulgar comments made against her by an AIADMK functionary. The offensive remarks are now in wide circulation on the internet.

Her strong statement on X comes a day after a former AIADMK functionary AV Raju had made vulgar and derogatory comments against her while talking about the 2017 Koovathur Resort episode when AIADMK MLAs were moved there after Jayalalithaa died.

It was there that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy was handpicked as Chief Minister by the then party boss Sasikala. Right after that, Sasikala proceeded to a Bengaluru jail to serve the four-year sentence following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused.

The politician from Salem district made those comments in a video interview, taking on the AIADMK Chief EPS who had expelled him from the party recently.

"It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department," Trisha said without referring anyone by name.

An outraged film fraternity has sought tough action.

"I am pained this has come from someone from a party led by Ms Jayalalithaa the iron lady," said actor Kasthuri Shankar.

Aditi Ravindranath, a producer, said: "It is 2024; we talk about women empowerment and equality - why drag an unrelated person into personal mud slinging. There are basic lines which should not be crossed."

The Film Employees Federation of South India in a statement said: "Don't needlessly level unfounded cheap allegations against women in the film industry. The state and central governments should deal this assault on women with an iron hand."

The politician, Raju, has not yet responded.