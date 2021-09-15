I-T Department 'Surveys' 6 Places Linked To Actor Sonu Sood: Sources

Sonu Sood is the brand ambassador for Delhi government's mentorship programme for school students (File)

Six places in Mumbai linked to actor Sonu Sood are being "surveyed" by the Income Tax department, sources said today.

The tax survey comes days after the actor became the brand ambassador for the Delhi government's mentorship programme for school students.

Sonu Sood had refused to respond to questions after that meeting on the possibility of joining politics, specifically Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The 48-year-old actor won praise for his charity work during the pandemic, especially special flights for migrants stranded by last year's lockdown, desperate to go home.

Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts have endeared him to legions of fans, with many bombarding him daily with requests for help, even money.