Actor Kangana Ranaut Gets Bail In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut had asked for the case to dismissed.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday was granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the defamation case filed by writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, news agency ANI reported.

Ms Ranaut appeared before the court and had sought cancellation of the bailable warrant issued against her. She had also applied for bail which was allowed by the court.

Mr Akhtar had filed a complaint case against Ms Ranaut alleging criminal defamation after the actor had given an interview to a news channel last year in which she had talked about a meeting with the lyricist in 2016.

Mr Akhtar, in his complaint, alleged that Kangana Ranaut had made defamatory comments against him in an interview, by dragging his name while referring to a "coterie" in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Earlier this month, Ms Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had gone to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of cases pending against them in Mumbai to a court in Shimla, alleging there would be threat to their lives if the trial proceeds there because of "personal vendetta" of Shiv Sena leaders against them.