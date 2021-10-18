Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Skips Probe Agency's Summons - Yet Again

Jacqueline Fernandez cited "professional commitments" behind her no-show, as per sources.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, for the fourth time, skipped the summons by the Enforcement Directorate issued in connection with a money laundering case against fraudsters Sukesh Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul.

The agency, which investigates financial crimes, had last recorded her statement as a witness in the case on August 30.

Since, then the 36-year-old actress has skipped summons on September 25, October 15, 16 and today.

Sukesh Chandrasekar and Leena Paul have already been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore.

The agency had earlier also questioned actor Nora Fatehi.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Shivinder Singh's wife, Aditi Singh, who said a man posing as a senior Law Ministry official offered to help get bail for Mr Singh (then in jail) in return for money.