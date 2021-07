Breaking News Assets Of Actor Dino Morea, Ahmed Patel's Son-In-Law Seized In Fraud Case Assets worth cores of actor Dino Morea and late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law were seized in a case linked to the Rs 14,500-crore bank loan fraud by Gujarat-based businessman Sandesara brothers.

